BASKETBALL: Hesse Pots 21 Points, 15 Rebounds as Saline Defeats Skyline

Saline junior Anna Hesse exploded for 21 points and pulled down 15 rebounds - both team highs - as Saline beat Skyline, 82-30. It was Saline's highest offensive output of the season.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1492371971782365184 -->

Find the photo gallery here.

Saline improved to 8-3 in the SEC Red and 11-3 overall.

The Hornets dominated the floor.

"I am so proud of this team's effort tonight. Tonight was all about sharing the ball and getting everyone involved. The ball movement was terrific and there were so many great passes that led teammates to wide-open shots. It is always a great feeling when everyone scores, but this felt extra special because so many of the passes that led to the shots were special as well," Coach Leigh Ann Roehm said.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1492374261721444352 -->

Hesse's game was remarkable. She set career bests in points and rebounds. An accomplished varsity volleyball player, Hesse played junior varsity basketball as a sophomore and has done nothing but improve throughout this season.

"Anna Hesse was incredible tonight. 21 points and 15 rebounds. That's a hefty double-double! She's been blocking shots and rebounding for us all season, but it was great to see her confidence building at the offensive end in this game. She's been spending extra time and focus in practice at her post moves and it really translated tonight," Roehm said. "Anna has such a bright future, you can really see her coming into her own."

Kate Stemmer had one of her strongest games of the season with 14 points, five rebounds, five steals and two assists.

"I thought Kate Stemmer was excellent tonight. She did her usual tough D and rebounding, but she looked smooth and confident at the offensive end as well. She really filled the stat sheet tonight," Roehm said.

Here are the other Hornets who got on the scoreboard:

Sophie Canen 11 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Ella Dean 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists

Beth Ann Ford 6 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals

Kadyn Maida 5 points 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 5 assists

Taylor Kangas 2 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 5 assists

Josie Cayen 3 points

Hadley Griffin 3 points

Kailee Kahill 3 points, 2 rebounds

Payton Maloney 2 points, 4 rebounds

Autumn Larsen 2 points

"I also want to give major kudos to Taylor Kangas and Kadyn Maida for their passing. Both had 5 assists a piece tonight and they were sweet passes! Whether they threaded the needle, drove and kicked, or made the 'one more pass' - they really drove our offense tonight," Roehm said.

Down the stretch, Hadley Griffin hit a three point. The sophomore talked about her game and told us a little about herself as a player.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1492375467843801096 -->

Find the photo gallery here.

Saline returns to action Tuesday at home to Monroe for senior night.