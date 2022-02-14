Saline Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Suspect in Larceny

The Saline Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a person suspected to be involved in a larceny from Saline Lectronics on Jan. 28.

Around 1 p.m., a person entered the business at 1 p.m. and took boxes of welding solder bars and then fled in a newer white Ford F350 Super Duty van. Saline Lectronics is located at 710 North Maple Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saline Police Department Detective Bill Stanford at 734-323-2628 or wstanford@cityofsaline.org.