Waste Management Now Accepting Glass Recyclables Again in Saline

Waste Management is once again accepting glass recyclables in the City of Saline.

Councillor Jim Dell'Orco, speaking at Monday's city council meeting, said that DPW Larry Sirls informed him that the city's waste hauler is again recycling glass products.

"We're very excited to hear that there's not going to be any extra charge to put this arrangement in place and we can all get back to feeling good about our recycling," said Dell'Orco, who also serves on the city's Environmental Committee.

Mayor Brian Marl called it "marvelous" and asked city staff to post the news on the city's social media feeds.

"I know of many people who have forfeited their ability to recycle glass in light of news of the last couple months," Marl said.

Dell'Orco said the glass recycling is effective immediately.

Glass placed in recycle carts was ending up in the landfill in recent months.