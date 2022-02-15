Cub Scouts Hold Pinewood Derby!
On Jan. 29 Pack 420 and 461 of the Cub Scouts held the Pinewood Derby at the Saline American Legion Hall.
Here are the results!
There are a few more photos below
|Avg. Time
|First Name
|Last Name
|Car#
|Rank
|Place by Den
|3.2802
|Kai
|Ressler
|104
|Lions
|1st place
|3.3501
|Anderson
|Singer
|101
|Lions
|2nd place
|3.372
|Jack
|Borges
|105
|Lions
|3rd place
|3.2679
|Griffin
|Faust
|201
|Tigers
|1st place
|3.2994
|Nathaniel
|Pearson
|204
|Tigers
|2nd place
|3.3065
|Brandon
|Stoner
|206
|Tigers
|3rd place
|3.1785
|Oliver
|Martinez
|304
|Wolves
|1st place
|3.2541
|Dj
|Salazar
|306
|Wolves
|2nd place
|3.2749
|Theodore
|Stetson
|307
|Wolves
|3rd place
|3.178
|Nathan
|Ingram
|403
|Wolves 2
|1st place
|3.2043
|James
|Stefureac
|408
|Wolves 2
|2nd place
|3.224
|Eyad
|Chamdin
|401
|Wolves 2
|3rd place
|3.2374
|Mark
|Faust
|503
|Bears
|1st place
|3.2436
|Benjamin
|Borges
|502
|Bears
|2nd place
|3.3259
|Colin
|Smith
|507
|Bears
|3rd place
|3.1406
|Allison
|Miller
|619
|Webelos
|1st place
|3.2125
|Will
|Schmidt
|616
|Webelos
|2nd place
|3.2191
|Daniel
|Endsley
|601
|Webelos
|3rd place