Saline MI
2-15-2022 12:26am

Cub Scouts Hold Pinewood Derby!

On Jan. 29 Pack 420 and 461 of the Cub Scouts held the Pinewood Derby at the Saline American Legion Hall.

Here are the results!

There are a few more photos below

Avg. Time First Name Last Name Car# Rank Place by Den
3.2802 Kai Ressler 104 Lions 1st place
3.3501 Anderson Singer 101 Lions 2nd place
3.372 Jack Borges 105 Lions 3rd place
3.2679 Griffin Faust 201 Tigers 1st place
3.2994 Nathaniel Pearson 204 Tigers 2nd place
3.3065 Brandon Stoner 206 Tigers 3rd place
3.1785 Oliver Martinez 304 Wolves 1st place
3.2541 Dj Salazar 306 Wolves 2nd place
3.2749 Theodore Stetson 307 Wolves 3rd place
3.178 Nathan Ingram 403 Wolves 2 1st place
3.2043 James Stefureac 408 Wolves 2 2nd place
3.224 Eyad Chamdin 401 Wolves 2 3rd place
3.2374 Mark Faust 503 Bears 1st place
3.2436 Benjamin Borges 502 Bears 2nd place
3.3259 Colin Smith 507 Bears 3rd place
3.1406 Allison Miller 619 Webelos 1st place
3.2125 Will Schmidt 616 Webelos 2nd place
3.2191 Daniel Endsley 601 Webelos 3rd place
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive

Replies