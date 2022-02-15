Stully's Community Education Rec League Recap: Doc Deans Stay On Top

Welcome to Stully’s CE BB Recap:

Recap 2/12**(NO GAMES ON 2/19!!)**

Ball Handlers-42 V Unsigned Free Agents-25

Ball Handlers took care of business as they pulled away from a pesky group of Free Agents. BH were paced offensively by Ian Furlong’s 12 points, but it was the hustle plays of 2 relative newcomers, Mateo Iadipaolo and Ethan Bull that secured the win. Andrew Nussel(14) and Grant Nestor(8) combined for five 3’s for UFA.

Soccer Moms-35 V The Strawhats-21

Soccer Moms had five players score more than five points each to pace a balanced scoring attack(not unusual for this team!!). With the Strawhats leading scorer out, the Hats leaned offensively on Thomas Williams’ 11 points, while Zach Miller scored 6 points on a pair of three’s. Hayden Clarke(9) and CJ Robison(8) led the Moms offense.

Doc Deans-96 V Fresh Meat-37

As predicted! The only doubt was the margin of victory for DD. BUT, Fresh Meat scored a season high 37 points behind Ethan Cotsonika’s 17 points(five 3’s), while Nick Rouman also hit double figures with 11. Every DD player scored as they hit eight 3’s for the game. Ethan Nelson paced the Deans offensively with 22 points, Kieran Dean scored 19 and Julian Downey netted 12.

Saline Wild Wings-43 V Datway Academy-37

Upset alert, #1 goes down. Saline Wild Wings, Stully called you out and you responded!! An undermanned SWW team willed their way to a win as their new found defensive scheme, rotational defense and rebounding frustrated DatWay. DA struggled after their big man fouled out. Even the player/coaches played for SWW and held their own!! DA was able to get a lead, but SWW went on an 8-0 run to pull ahead for good. SWW placed three in double digits: CJ Carr(16), Cade Tousa(12) and Roman Laurio(10). Will Fowler paced the DA offense with 13 points, including two 3’s.

Big Baller Company-35 V Prestige Worldwide-32(OT)

What a way to end the day, an overtime buzzer beater!! This was a back and forth rivalry game that ended in regulation with both teams banking in three’s, one for the lead, one for the tie. In OT, it was Colin Learman’s last shot three pointer from the corner that beat the buzzer to give BBC the win. The Learman three was his only points on the day. Josh Folk hit for 11 points for BBC, followed by Brandon Wise with 9 and Noah Lepore with 8. Luke Sundquist and Andrew Black paced the PW offense with 8 and 6 points, respectively.

Standings: Record Point Differential

Doc Deans 5-0 +117 Saline Wild Wings 4-1 +132 Datway Academy 4-1 +108 Big Baller Company 3-2 +41 Soccer Moms 3-2 +27 Prestige Worldwide 2-3 +71 Ball Handlers 2-3 -12 The Strawhats 2-3 -59 Unsigned Free Agents 0-5 -109 Fresh Meat 0-5 -316

Top Scorers:

Ethan Nelson-22 Kieran Dean-19 Ethan Cotsonika-17 CJ Carr-16 Andrew Nussel-14 Will Fowler-13 Ian Furlong-12 Julian Downey-12 Cade Tousa-12 Nick Rouman-11 Josh Folk-11 Thomas Williams-11 Roman Laurio-10

Predictions for 2/26(NO GAMES ON 2/19)

Soccer Moms V Prestige Worldwide

Soccer Moms have been up and down all season, maybe on the upside now? Prestige has played a tough schedule and performed well all year, until last week, will they bounce back. SM will need to bury some three’s and try to score inside. Prestige will need to shoot well and run the floor. Defensively, SM struggles at times and transition defense is not their forte. Prestige is vulnerable in the post. I think PW amps up the “D” and scores enough to get a victory by a slim margin. Maybe OT???

Saline Wild Wings V The Strawhats

Saline Wild Wings will need to secure a victory here for a high post-season seed and should not have any trouble with The Strawhats. Hats, you will need to find some offense and have multiple players score in a multitude of ways to have a chance. SWW, time to shore up the defense(2-3 was good last week), get some offensive flow(better last week) and find an effective rotation(with players back this week). Hats, play hard, have fun and best of luck! SWW is on a mission and wins this one by 20+.

Doc Deans V Ball Handlers

Doc Deans should cruise to a victory here, but NOTHING is guaranteed close to tourney time. Ball Handlers, figure out your defense and vary it(press, 2-3, 1-3-1, match up and straight man), also deny the post. Then, find some scoring without settling for three’s to try to win. Keep the score in the low 30’s and you have a chance. DD, run the floor, drive and dish and hit some three’s pound the post and you breeze to a win. Oh, also play some “D” to get ready for the tournament. DD wins this one going away by 20+.

DatWay Academy V Big Baller Company

DatWay, off of last week’s loss, you just need to continue to play your style of basketball as you work toward peaking at tourney time. Pressure “D”, varied defenses, run the floor, pound the post and find another three-point shooter to compliment Winston. BBC, battle and try to keep the score close, as point differential could be important for your tournament seeding. Unfortunately, it is not close unless the DA bench falls apart. DA by 20+.

Unsigned Free Agents V Fresh Meat

Who gets their first win in Saline HS Rec BB?? Do the Unsigned Free Agents play some defense versus the youngsters, have balanced scoring, pound it inside and secure the “W”. OR, do the freshmen take all the poundings this season, learn from it and decide to come out and PLAY! FM scored a season high 37 points last week and this could be a low scoring game, if FM plays defense. I think the freshmen get overwhelmed, struggle on both ends and UFA gets a 10+ point win.

Winners

Stully’s Prediction %(SPP)

Last Week 3-2 .600 Overall 22-3 .880

POWER RANKINGS:

Doc Deans Saline Wild Wings DatWay Academy Soccer Moms Big Baller Company Prestige Worldwide The Strawhats Ball Handlers Unsigned Free Agents Fresh Meat

TECHNICAL COUNT:

Bob Butler-4(Sits first half on 2/12)

(Sits first half on 2/26)

(Sits entire game on 3/5)

Solomon Rodriguez-2(Sits first half on 2/12)

Ethan Nelson-2(Sits first half on 2/26)

Riley Behrman-1

Cade Tousa-1

Caid Fox-1

Caden Winston-1

Jayden Lilley-1

Luke Masters-1

Andrew Nussel-1

Will Fowler-1

Miller Grambeau-1

Trent Hankamp-1

Luke Helmer-1

Andrew Black-1

Ethan Cotsonika-1

Kieran Dean-1

Keldon Perron-1

MED FORMS:

*The following are NOT eligible to play this week until they turn in their Med Form:

UFA BBC Fr. Meat SWW

Strok Fedototszkin Noller Miller, S.

MASKS:

*Wear them when in the stands or on the bench. PLEASE cooperate so we do not get SHUT DOWN! Captain’s, a little help!! PLEASE be diligent, because administration IS WATCHING!!

LOST AND FOUND:

**Available behind the scorer’s table, it is starting to pile up!!!!!! LOTS of H2O bottles!!

TRASH:

***Trashcans are on the end of the bleachers and in the bleachers by the benches, please use them!!!!!

****COACHES: Please designate yourself as the coach of the team to the OFFICIALS by politely introducing yourself. Then, you can call time outs, instruct, etc….. When the officials are not sure who the coaches are, it is tough for them to determine time outs. Players, BTW, you can call timeouts on the floor. ONLY COACHES and PLAYERS are allowed on the bench(NO FANS or OTHER TEAMS), and be sure to get to the middle of the bench if you intend to sub. This will help things to run smoothly. THANK YOU!!

----------------------------------------------------------