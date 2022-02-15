Saline's Andrew Herzog and Courtney Pellerin Make Saginaw Valley State University Dean's List

UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI -- Nearly 2,000 students from Saginaw Valley State University earned a spot on the Fall 2021 semester Deans' List.

To be eligible for the Deans' List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and carry a semester GPA of 3.4 or better. Among those named to the list are Saline's Andrew Herzog and Courtney Pellerin.

Saginaw Valley State University is a comprehensive university with more than 90 programs of study for its more than 8,000 students. Located on a suburban campus in Michigan's Great Lakes Bay Region, SVSU is committed to a supportive and empowering environment for students.