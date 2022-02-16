Whitener Family Giving Fund Boosts 'Tablets for Seniors' Fundraiser

Saline Rotary Club's campaign to raise funds to provide seniors with technology to connect to their families has received a substantial boost.

The Whitener Family Giving Trust will match up to $3,000 in donations to the fundraiser. (CLICK HERE TO DONATE). The Whitener Family Fund was created by Steve and Susan Whitener. Steve Whitener is the owner of Briarwood Ford in Saline.

Saline Rotary plans to purchase tablets and donate them to senior citizens who live at local assisted living centers. It's hoped the tablets will be used to help residents stay in contact with loved ones and stay connected with the community.

People can also contribute to the campaign by donating returnable cans and bottles to the Saline American Legion Hall at 320 W. Michigan Ave.