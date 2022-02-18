Army Veteran Charles Jeffries Was the Dean of Wayne State University’s School of Medicine

Charles D. Jeffries, of Saline, MI, age 92, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at his residence in Saline.

Mr. Jeffries was born in Rome, Georgia on April 9, 1929, the son of Andrew J. and Rachel (Ringer) Jeffries. He married, on September 6, 1953, in Lithonia, Georgia to Virginia M. Jeffries who predeceased him.

Charles was a highly skilled furniture woodworker and was active in Saline’s woodworking group.

Charles had a life-long passion for immunology and microbiology that began while a teenager with his first job as a laboratory assistant in Rome, GA. He went on to become a Professor and Dean at Wayne State University’s School of Medicine until his retirement and then continued his teaching career as the Dean of Ross University’s School of Medicine in Portsmouth, Dominica. In 1965-1966 he was awarded a professorship at the University of Cairo, in Egypt, through the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program. While on sabbatical at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 1981-1982 from Wayne State University he was the senior researcher who helped develop a technique that could be used as a prototype diagnostic aid for reference laboratories in identifying protein markers of several medical conditions.

Charles was also proud of his service with the United States Army during the Korean War.

He is survived by his nephews; Mark (Arlene) Jeffries and Tracy (Laurie) Jeffries of Elizabeth City, NC and an incredibly special friend Angela Austin of Saline. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert Jeffries.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 12:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, MI. A memorial visitation will start at 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 12:00 P.M.

Memorial contributions in his name can be made to the Saline Seniors Center or Chieftains Museum in Rome, GA and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a memory you have of Charles, to sign his guestbook, for more information or directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.