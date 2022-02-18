Centenarian Lila Luckhardt, Wife and Mother, Was a Life-long Member of St. James Church

Lila Mae Luckhardt, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022 at the Arbor Hospice Residence in Saline, MI.

She had recently celebrated her 100th birthday with her family.

She was born in Saline Township on January 5, 1922, the daughter of Daniel and Clara Magdeline (Seckinger) Roehm. On October 23, 1948 in Saline, at the St. James Evangelical and Reformed Church, she married Larry Luckhardt, and he preceded her in death on October 24, 1981.

During her lifetime Lila worked at the Woolen Mill in Clinton, for the United States Navy, for 2 years. Later she worked at Tecumseh Products for 4 years, examining shells for the United States Army. Lila was a lifetime member of St. James Church and was long-time member of the Washtenaw County Farm Bureau.

Survivors include her daughters Sherry Barbour and Donna Zink. Other survivors include her grandchildren Jerry (Elizabeth) Birmingham, David (Lauren) Zink, Deanna (Stephen) Shank, Darryl (Jen) Zink, six great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by brothers Albert and Clarence Roehm, and sisters Annetta Roehm, Elva Glatz, Lucilla Finkbeiner, and Wilma Wahl.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation at St. James Church in Saline, on Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. Burial will take place following the service and will be held in the St. James Church Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the service and be held at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to St. James Church, and envelopes will be available at the service. To leave a memory you have of Lila, to sign her guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.