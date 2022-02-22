HOCKEY: Washtenaw United Celebrates Senior Night With 3-2 Victory

Washtenaw United celebrated its Sr. Night with a pregame ceremony last Saturday at the Ann Arbor Ice Cube. Seniors Reese Caryl (Saline), Jillian Eggleston (Dexter), Makenna Lupi (Saline) and Julia Scarcella (Saline) presented flowers to their parents and received special gifts and warm applause from their teammates, coaches, and assembled fans. Returning back to the ice to face-off against Mid-Michigan Alliance, the Alliance scored the first goal. United’s Sydney Clark (Saline) responded three minutes later with a goal from an assist from Chloe Dillen (Saline). WIth the game tied, Washtenaw’s players Caryl, Eggleston, Cecilia Henricksen (Chelsea) and Julia Berkholz (Dexter) tried to provide more offense but the period ended with only 7 United shots on Mid-Michigan’s goalie to the 10 shots Scarcella saved for Washtenaw.

In the second period, Washtenaw’s defense, Eggleston, Henricksen, Rylee Kennedy (Milan), and Maddie Conrad (Saline) kept the Mid-Michigan team to the outside of the zone and allowed nine shots on Scarcella. Offense from Henricksen, Caryl, Eggleston and Dexter’s Raegan Kopitsch put some pressure on the Mid-Michigan goalie but Mid-Michigan scored a late period goal to go up 2-1.

Washtenaw regrouped for the 3rd period and finally took the upper hand on shots on goal, getting 10 shots on the Mid-Michigan netminder. Nora Stevenson (Saline), Kopitsch, and Eggleston all put strong shots on net. Kopitsch, with an assist from Conrad, scored to tie the game at 13:07. Saline Sr. Makenna Lupi scored the game winning goal, snapping in a pass from teammate Clark at 2:39 of the 3rd. Despite several last minute chances by Mid-Michigan, the United locked down their defense and ended the game with a 3-2 win. Overall, Scarcella made 22 saves.

On the road the next day, Washtenaw got off to a slow start against the Grand Rapids Griffins 19U team. Raegan Kopitsch finally scored at 5:26 in the period with assists from Clark and Henricksen to tie the game before the Griffin’s scored again to take a 2-1 lead. Kopitsch scored again at 5:07 of the 2nd period with assists from Caryl and Henricksen to give the United a 2-2 tie. The game was a physical one with penalties distributed to both teams.

Third period action saw Washtenaw score three goals: the first by Caryl with an assist from Kennedy and the second an unassisted goal by Clark. Down two players late in the 3rd, Washtenaw’s Eggleston scored an unassisted, shorthanded goal to seal the United’s win. The third period flurry gave the United a total 35 shots on goal and a 5-2 win against the Griffins. Washtenaw’s goalie, Trista Tracy (Saline), made 20 saves for the win.

Next up, Washtenaw hosts Livingston United on Thursday, Feb 24th, at 7:05 pm. as their last league game for the season. The game will be at the Ann Arbor Ice Cube. The United will host a rematch with Grand Rapids on Saturday 2/26 at 3:00 p.m. at the Cube. The following week the MGHSHL begins its playdowns at Eddie Edgar arena in Livonia and the USA Arena in Plymouth.

INFORMATIONAL ADDENDUM: Washtenaw United is a High School Girls’ Hockey Team skating out of the Ann Arbor Ice Cube. The team serves High Schools within Washtenaw County that do not have a dedicated team to play for. Currently, Pioneer and the combined Skyline-Huron have dedicated teams. Washtenaw United is made up of players from Saline, Dexter, Chelsea and Milan. The team is in its second year of play as a member of the Michigan Girls High School Hockey League (MGHSHL).

