Your Saline weather forecast for Wednesday, Feb 23 - Sunday, Feb 27
Here's a look at the weather forecast for this week!
...
Weather outlook for Wednesday, Feb 23 - Sunday, Feb 27
Wednesday February 23
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 28° Low: 15° with a 3% chance of rain with 13 mph winds from the NW.
Thursday February 24
Foggy in the evening and overnight.
High: 30° Low: 20° with a 10% chance of snow with 10 mph winds from the ENE.
Friday February 25
Foggy in the morning.
High: 30° Low: 15° with a 33% chance of snow with 10 mph winds from the NNW.
Saturday February 26
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 34° Low: 26° with a 11% chance of snow with 12 mph winds from the WSW.
Sunday February 27
Overcast throughout the day.
High: 34° Low: 6° with a 28% chance of snow with 16 mph winds from the WNW.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.