Your Saline weather forecast for Wednesday, Feb 23 - Sunday, Feb 27

Here's a look at the weather forecast for this week!

Weather outlook for Wednesday, Feb 23 - Sunday, Feb 27

Wednesday February 23

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 28° Low: 15° with a 3% chance of rain with 13 mph winds from the NW.

Thursday February 24

Foggy in the evening and overnight.

High: 30° Low: 20° with a 10% chance of snow with 10 mph winds from the ENE.

Friday February 25

Foggy in the morning.

High: 30° Low: 15° with a 33% chance of snow with 10 mph winds from the NNW.

Saturday February 26

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 34° Low: 26° with a 11% chance of snow with 12 mph winds from the WSW.

Sunday February 27

Overcast throughout the day.

High: 34° Low: 6° with a 28% chance of snow with 16 mph winds from the WNW.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.