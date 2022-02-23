Lane Closures on State Road Thursday and Friday

On Thursday, Feb. 24, a private contractor will close the northbound lane of State Road just north of Morgan Road in Pittsfield Township for utility work.

The road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to lane closures. WCRC encourages motorists, emergency services and others to use an alternate route.

The work is expected to take two days to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.

Sidewalks and crossing signals will not be impacted by this work.