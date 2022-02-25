Registration Link: https://salineonline.reg.eleyo.com/ (class will not be visible on site until March 7th)

Safety Town is a safety education program geared for the pre-kindergarten child. Topics include pedestrian safety, police officers, bicycle safety, riding a school bus, safety at home and play, fire safety, stranger danger, seat belts, and water safety. Traffic safety is emphasized daily as children ride through our miniature “city” complete with buildings, crossing guards, and street signs. Children who complete Safety Town should be better prepared to care for themselves as a pedestrian or bus riders during their first year of school, as well as becoming more safety conscious at home and play. Safety Town has been specially designed for your child’s needs - it is fun and educational. First graders may attend if they haven’t before or if they need a refresher.

Parent Orientation: Powerpoint presentations will be sent to the email provided one week before the first day of Safety Town. Adults and students should view them prior to the first day of the session. These presentations provide information regarding drop off, pick up, and the daily activities that will occur each day of Safety Town. It is the parent’s responsibility to bring their child to Safety Town and to pick them up promptly at dismissal. Parents who will have someone else picking up the child must designate that at the time of enrollment.