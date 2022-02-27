Based on new CDC Guidelines, Masks Are No Longer Required on Saline Area Schools Buses

Superintendent Steve Laatsch announced today that students will no longer be required to wear masks on Saline Area Schools buses. Use of the masks remains highly recommended.

According to an email circulated by the district this morning, the Washtenaw County Health Department will be following CDC guidance.

"Based on this information, Saline Area Schools will be highly recommending masking on school buses, but not requiring them, effective on Monday, Feb. 28," Laatsch said.

The health department's order on masks in schools expires Monday. The district decided last week to follow the health department's guidance that masks are highly recommended but not mandatory.

SARS-COV-2 case counts, transmission rates and hospitalizations have been falling steadily since peaking in early January.