Pittsfield Man Faces Four Charges After Gun Incident at Walmart

A Pittsfield Township man faces four charges after an incident involving a gun at the Walmart on State Street Feb. 24.

Ivan Anthony Pacek, 64, was arraigned Feb. 25 in 14A District Court on three felony charges: Carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. He was also charged with the misdemeanor charge of brandishing a firearm in public. He was being held on a $50,000 bond.

According to Pittsfield Township Police Lt. Patrick Gray, police were dispatched to Walmart at 7:21 p.m. for a report of a man who pulled a gun. Pacek allegedly pulled out a gun and held it at his side in the checkout aisle after a store clerk requested a manager to assist with the purchase of alcohol.

Pittsfield police, assisted by Michigan State Police officers, arrived and apprehended the suspect without further incident or injuries, Gray said.

Police found three BB guns and a pistol on the suspect during his arrest. He was transported to the Washtenaw County Jail.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for March 10.