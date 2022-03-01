BASKETBALL: Saline Girls Begin The Playoffs With a Win Against Huron

ANN ARBOR - A great all-around effort propelled Saline to a 62-33 victory over Huron as the Hornets opened the playoffs Monday at Huron High School in Ann Arbor.

Sophie Canen scored 12 points to lead the 11 Hornets who made the scorebook Monday. Ironically, on a night when the Saline senior star set a record for three-point field goals in a season (story here), the Hornets put the River Rats away while Canen was on the bench in foul trouble.

Saline led 12-9 when officials assessed Canen with her second foul. By the time Canen returned to the floor, Saline led 24-9.

That's exactly what a coach wants to see from her team when their star gets into foul trouble.

"When Sophie, Kate Stemmer, and Anna Hesse all got two fouls early in the first, I thought our bench really did an amazing job sharing the ball. They created open looks and stepped up and knocked them down. They really went on the run that got us our lead and momentum," Coach Leigh Ann Roehm said.

Roehm praised the play of junior Taylor Kangas and freshman Kaidyn Maida. Maida scored nine points, grabbed five rebounds and had a pair of assists and two steals. Kangas had five points, five rebounds, six steals and six assists.

"I loved the play of Taylor Kangas and Kadyn Maida tonight. Kadyn had great energy, scored from 3 and off the drive and had a couple sweet passes. She looked confident and made a big impact," Roehm said. "I thought Taylor was really a floor leader tonight. When you look at her stat line - 5 points, 5 rebounds, 6 steals and 6 assists - she really controlled the game at both ends of the floor. She pushed it well and found the open person. I really thought she was tremendous."

Saline plays Belleville at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, at Huron in the district semifinal.

Saline stats:

Sophie Canen - 12 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 assists

Kadyn Maida - 9 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists

Kate Stemmer - 7 points, 4 steals, 3 assists

Payton Maloney - 7 points, 3 rebounds

Anna Hesse - 7 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 5 blocks

Beth Ann Ford - 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Taylor Kangas - 5 points, 5 rebounds, 6 steals, 6 assists

Josie Cayen - 3 points

Ella Dean - 3 points, 3 steals

Hadley Griffin - 2 points

Kailee Cahill - 1 point, 2 steals

Notable Stats:

- Sophie Canen broke the Saline record for 3s in a season - She now has 59 made 3s this season (She broke Ella Stemmer's record (58) from 2019-2020)

Saline had 7 different players make 3s

Saline had 7 different players score in the 1st half and 11 different players scored in the game

INTERVIEWS

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1498503573155557378 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1498503044169928709 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1498502415401771010 -->

PHOTO GALLERY

451 photos from the game can be viewed at our smugmug gallery.

HIGHLIGHTS

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1498429555585036296 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1498430410925166593 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1498430931555729411 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1498431425825148933 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1498432542759960578 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1498436805309480975 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1498437174995398661 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1498437581666762757 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1498440392571863044 -->