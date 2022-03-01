Saline High School Drama Club Presents Bye Bye Birdie March 4-6

The SHS Drama Club presents... Bye Bye Birdie with a book by Michael Stewart, music by Charles Strouse, and lyrics by Lee Adams.

The story follows music manager and aspiring English teacher, Albert Peterson, as he tries to pull of the PR stunt of a lifetime by having his rock star client, Conrad Birdie, kiss a member of his fan club on live television before heading off to the army. Albert and Conrad, along with Albert’s long-suffering secretary, and his over-bearing mother, descend on the simple mid-western town of Sweet Apple, Ohio, and chaos ensues. Concord Theatricals describes the show as “Teenagers, rock & roll, and national television - Bye Bye Birdie captures the energy and excitement of the late 19050s with warmth, hilarity, and an exuberant score.”

Performances are Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, March 6 at 2:00 PM at Saline High School's Ellen A. Ewing Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors over 65+ and are general admission. Tickets can be bought online (with a processing fee) at or at the door.

The cast includes: Conner Allen, Quinn Allman, Kelsey Altevogt, Neah Bloch, Sarah Burgess, Emma Burns, Willamina Churchill-Torres, Temmie Collis, Lauren Dinkelmann, Ian Fletcher, Lucas Fountain, Sara Gava, Katie Holmes, Luke Johnson, Quin Johnson, Tessa Larsen, Emma Lenz, Jayden Means, Shepard Orwig, Sophia Parisek, Carly Rittenhouse, Cael Sutherland, Emma Thorson, Audrey Tuttle, Kiera Tuttle, Eli VerLee, Kellie VerWoert, Kadence Waldrop, Max Watkins, Mikey Williams, and Noor Zaitounh. Student directors are Courtney Pellerin, Elizabeth Solis, and Hannah Weatherly. Artistic staff includes: artistic director/producer Kristen Glatz, vocal director Marla Moore, and choreographer Lisa Holland.

For more information go to https://tinyurl.com/ytvwnntn or email glatzk@salineschools.org.