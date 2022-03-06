WRESTLING: Hicks Takes State Championship, Eisemann Takes 2nd

DETROIT - Saline junior Emme Hicks won her third straight state championship and junior Teairah Eisemann took second as the MHSAA's Girls Championship Tournament was held at Ford Field this weekend.

Hicks, wrestling at 100 pounds, began the tournament with an 8-0 major decision victory. In the second round, she pinned her opponent. In the third round, she won a 9-0 major decision. Hicks won the state championship by pin at 5:50 of the championship bout.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/SalineWrestling/status/1500219485961310225 -->

Eisemann wrestled at 145 pounds. She won her first match with a pin. In the next round, she won by a 4-2 decision. In the semifinals, Eisemann won a 5-2 decision. In the championship she was pinned in the second period.