Washtenaw United Advances to Quarterfinals in State Playoffs

Following a pair of playoff wins at Eddie Edgar Rink in Livonia, the Washtenaw United High School Girls Hockey Team advanced to the quarterfinals in the State Playoffs. Playing in their first ever playoff game Thursday evening against St. Catherine, the United earned a 4-0 victory outshooting their opponent 58-9. Cecilia Henriksen (Dexter, ’24) would record the United’s first-ever playoff goal at the 9:19 mark of the first period, with Reese Caryl (Saline, ’22) and Chloe Dillen (Saline, ’24) picking up the assists. Caryl would go on to score a goal of her own in the second period, assisted by Henriksen, to make the score 2-0.

St. Catherine’s goaltender, Frankie Ventura, would keep her team in the game turning aside 34 of 36 shots heading into the third period. At the 7:24 mark of the third period, Clark would score to extend the team’s lead to 3-0, and Jillian Eggleston (Dexter, ’22) would ice the game with just over 2 minutes to go on an unassisted goal. Senior goaltender Julia Scarcella (Saline) would earn the team’s first playoff shutout.

With Thursday’s win, the United advanced to the second round with a matchup against Cranbrook. The teams previously played twice during the season, the United earning a 5-4 win in preseason play, and Cranbrook winning the regular season game 8-4 on Washtenaw’s home ice.

Cranbrook came out firing Saturday, peppering Scarcella with 14 shots in the first period, compared to Washtenaw’s 6. However, Sydney Clark would open the scoring, taking advantage of a power play, with 6:11 to play in the first period. Henriksen would score with just over a minute to play in the period to put the United up 2-0 after 1. Henriksen added another goal at the 2:41 mark of the 2nd, the only goal of the period.

Following an early 3rd period goal by Clark, Cranbrook would finally get on the board at the 13:15 mark of the period, to make the score 4-1. However, the United would add 2 more goals in the period before Cranbrook would get their second. Defenseman Eggleston would score the 5th goal after an end-to-end rush, and Henriksen would complete her hat trick with an empty-net goal from center ice. Scarcella’s goaltending was the story of the game, turning aside 44 of 46 Cranbrook shots and keeping her team in the game when the score was close.

The United will play at 5:30 on Tuesday against defending state champions University Liggett, once again at Eddie Edgar rink in Livonia. The winner will advance to the State Semi-Final game at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth on Thursday.

INFORMATIONAL ADDENDUM: Washtenaw United is a High School Girls’ Hockey Team skating out of the Ann Arbor Ice Cube. The team serves High Schools within Washtenaw County that do not have a dedicated team to play for. Currently, Pioneer and the combined Skyline-Huron have dedicated teams. Washtenaw United is made up of players from Saline, Dexter, Chelsea and Milan. The team is in its second year of play as a member of the Michigan Girls High School Hockey League (MGHSHL).

