Opportunity to Become Part of the Saline Junior Livestock Program

If your children have ever thought about showing feeder calves or lambs at the Saline Community Fair, there is still time to contact the clubs to learn more about them and to sign up by April 1. All members of the Saline Feeder Calf Club and the Saline Lamb Club must be age 6 by 1/01/22 through 12th grade. All members must live within a 15-mile radius of the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor or attend Saline Area Schools. Members can only participate in one of the community fairs and are limited to one livestock club showing at the Saline Community Fair.

Exhibitors can raise and show one feeder calf or two lambs. Calves must be purchased from dairy farms by the member by the last weekend of April. Lambs are obtained by the lamb committee from one breeder and then the members draw for their lambs and purchase them from the group by the end of May. Complete rules for the fair and the by-laws for each club can be found at www.salinefair.org.

If interested in the Saline Community Fair Feeder Calf Club or the Lamb Club contact Natalie Rentschler at 734-769-0110 before APRIL 1, 2022. The Saline Community Fair will be held August 31 through September 4, 2022.