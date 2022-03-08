City of Saline Approves 4 Precincts, Some Voters May Have a New Polling Location

Some City of Saline citizens may have a new polling location for the November election.

Saline City Council voted 6-0 to approve a fourth precinct, in accordance with a recommendation by the city's Election Commission.

Clerk Terri Royal explained in a memo to council that precincts are limited to 2,999 voters. Right now, the third precinct, which generally consists of voters south of Michigan Avenue and west of Mill Pond, has 3,037 voters. Precinct 1 has 2,500 voters and Precinct 2 has 2,033 voters.

The city's four new precincts will be smaller. Precinct 1 will have 1,667, 2 will have 1677, 3 will have 1,851 and four will have 1,760.

Precincts 1 and 2 will continue voting at Liberty School. Precincts 3 and 4 will vote at First United Methodist Church. Some voters will switch from Liberty School to First United Methodist Church as a result of the changes.

New voter cards with polling locations will be sent out this year, Royal said. The city also intends to message about the polling locations.