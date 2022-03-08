Radzik Appointed Saline's Chief of Police

The City of Saline has hired its first female Chief of Police. At Monday's meeting, council voted 6-0 to approve an employment contract for Marlene Radzik. Radzik was hired by the city to be the Deputy Chief in 2020, a role she performed until the recent resignation of Chief Jerrod Hart. Council appointed Radzik as interim chief at a special meeting Feb. 24.

The city will pay Radzik a salary of $108,158.40.

Radzik will now begin searching for a Deputy Chief.

City Manager Colleen O'Toole said she was pleased to present the recommendation to council.

"I think there is strong support internally and hopefully from this board to see Deputy Chief Radzik move formally into the role of police chief. I cannot think of anyone more qualified for the role. Marlene has already gone above and beyond to prove her commitment to this community," O'Toole said.

Mayor Brian Marl said he wholeheartedly agreed with O'Toole's assessment.

Below is O'Toole's memo to council.

Councillor Janet Dillon made the motion to approve the employment contract with Radzik. Councillor Jim Dell'Orco seconded the motion.

Radzik was asked by Mayor Marl about her plans for the deputy chief's role. Radzik said she had identified a candidate to serve as the next deputy chief. She said the individual has a lot of executive leadership experience in Washtenaw County law enforcement.

"We both have a service heart. I think our skillsets will complement one another," Radzik said.

Members of council expressed hope for a smooth transition from Hart to Radzik.

Asked by Councillor Kevin Camero-Sulak about anything she might do to put her own stamp on the department, Radzik said she wanted to continue the work Hart began with the strategic planning process. She did allow she would like to implement body-worn cameras in the police department.

Councillor Jim Dell'Orco said he Radzik was uniquely positioned to hit the ground running.

"I have every bit of confidence in your ability to execute the role faithfully," Dell'Orco said.

Councillor Dawn Krause called Radzik a colleague and a friend and said she was an "amazing person" willing to listen to help. Krause said she was excited by Radzik's rise to chief.

Marl said Chief Radzik and her deputy chief would be sworn in at the first meeting in April.

Radzik thanked council for the opportunity to serve the city as its police chief.

Council voted 6-0 to approve Radzik as Chief of Police. Councillor Jack Ceo was unable to vote as he was attending the meeting remotely.

Radzik is a native of Flint who began her law enforcement career with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office Corrections Division in 1989. She decided she wanted to become a police officer and went to the police academy at Washtenaw Community College in 1991.

During her career with the WSCO she was an undercover officer, a member of the underwater search and recovery team, Police Services Commander, Deputy Sheriff, Sergeant and Lieutenant. She was decorated during her career, receiving four unit citations, five individual meritorious service awards, a Sheriff's Special Citation and the rarely-awarded Sheriff's Office Medal of Valor.

Her husband, Michael, retired from the WSCO as a lieutenant. The couple raised a family of six girls in Saline.