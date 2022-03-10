What to do in Saline this weekend: Friday, Mar 11 - Sunday, Mar 13

Here's a guide to what's happening in Saline this weekend!

5 things to do this weekend: Friday, Mar 11 - Sunday, Mar 13

Knights of Columbus Council #6674 - Lenten Fish Fry - Fri Mar 11 4:00 pm

St. Andrew Church

Fish Fry: Saline Knights of Columbus. Baked tilapia, beer-battered fried cod, salad, fries, beverages, homemade cheesy potatoes, broccoli salad, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and desserts. 4-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 910 Austin, Saline. $14 (seniors age 60 & over, $12; kids ages 6-12, $8; kids under 6, free). 355-8277. [more details]

Baseball and Softball Umpire Clinic - Sat Mar 12 12:00 pm

Saline Middle School

[more details]

Kids' Painting pARTy at Whitepine Studios - Sat Mar 12 2:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

Kids ages 5 to 12 will have fun painting a mischievous leprechaun and his pot of gold. Complimentary treats and some magical surprises! Register at: whitepinestudios.orgFollow us on Facebook@whitepinestudiosart [more details]

Bowls + Harp - Sound Bath Meditation - Sat Mar 12 7:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

Join Rob Meyer-Kukan and Celia van den Bogert for this special event celebrating the sound of harp and bowls. Join us as we celebrate our 7th business anniversary with this restorative and delightful pairing of instruments.

Please bring a mat and any additional supports you would like for your comfort (blankets, pillows, bolster, eye pillow, etc). A limited number of yoga blankets will be available. Current COVID safety protocols will be observed. Please use the practice of personal… [more details]

Saline Fiddler's Philharmonic Auditions - Sun Mar 13 2:00 pm

Liberty School

Are you in high school? Do you love to play and learn new music? Want to make Lifelong Friends? How about performing and traveling with a renowned Youth Fiddle Show Band?!

Auditions are open to current students from 8th – 11th grades. Students from outside Saline are welcome. Positions available for: Violin, Viola, Cello, Guitar, Mandolin, Percussion, and Electric Bass. Auditions are Sunday, March 13 from 2:00-4:30pm, Liberty School in Saline. Not sure if you are interested but want to… [more details]

