Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Mar 11 - Sunday, Mar 13

Spring is nearly here, though you'd never know it by the forecast for Friday and Saturday.

...

Weekend weather: Friday, Mar 11 - Sunday, Mar 13

Friday March 11

Foggy in the morning.

High: 37° Low: 15° with a 51% chance of snow with 8 mph winds from the NW.

Saturday March 12

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 25° Low: 17° with a 16% chance of snow with 17 mph winds from the NW.

Sunday March 13

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 49° Low: 34° with a 10% chance of snow with 16 mph winds from the SW.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.