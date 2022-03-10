3-10-2022 4:50pm
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Mar 11 - Sunday, Mar 13
Spring is nearly here, though you'd never know it by the forecast for Friday and Saturday.
Weekend weather: Friday, Mar 11 - Sunday, Mar 13
Friday March 11
Foggy in the morning.
High: 37° Low: 15° with a 51% chance of snow with 8 mph winds from the NW.
Saturday March 12
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 25° Low: 17° with a 16% chance of snow with 17 mph winds from the NW.
Sunday March 13
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 49° Low: 34° with a 10% chance of snow with 16 mph winds from the SW.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.