Debbie Williams-Hoak Honroed as a Top 50 LPGA Coach

Debbie Williams-Hoak was named to the Top 50 LPGA Teachers Worldwide for the years 2022-2023. The Top 50 list recognizes the best LPGA instructors from more than 1,800 LPGA certified professionals across the globe.

Williams-Hoak coaches the varsity girls and varsity boys golf teams at Saline High School.

Williams-Hoak was the only recipient from Michigan. All LPGA Top 50 Teachers will be recognized at the LPGA Professionals Rolex Awards Reception at the 2022 PGA Show in Orlando, Fla.

Williams-Hoak also teaches out of the Brookside Golf Academy in Saline.

A native of Euclid, Ohio, she was a three-sport high school All American in tennis, basketball and track. She competed in national championships in those sports plus softball and bowling. She was recruited by Bo Schembechler and attended the University of Michigan, where show focused on track and field. She was a four-time Big 10 champion in the javelin.

She went in coaching in at Michigan. In 1991, at the age of 31, Williams-Hoak turned her attention to golf. She wound up winning the Michigan Public Links Championship, the Women’s Interstate Mid-Am, two Michigan Amateur Championships and The Michigan Open. She won the Golf Association of Michigan Female Player of the Year award in 1993 before turning pro in 1995 and qualifying for the LPGA in 200.

In Saline and Washtenaw County, she's also known for her "Magic of Christmas" program, which collects toys for under-privileged children. The toys are delivered by local police.