3-13-2022 1:09am
SWIM & DIVE: Saline Takes 4th at State Meet, Joshua Brunty State Champ in Breaststroke
Saline High School senior Joshua Brunty won the state championship in the 100-yard breaststroke and helped the Hornets to a fourth-place finish at the MHSAA Boys Division 1 Swim and Dive held Saturday at the Holland Aquatics Center.
Brunty swam the 100-yard breaststroke in 55.85 seconds - more than a second faster than the second-fastest swimmer. Brunty was the fastest swimmer in the preliminary round, finishing in 56.22 seconds.
Brunty is the son of the Hornets' head coach Todd Brunty.
Pioneer won the D1 state championship with 365 points. Northville (267), Holland West Ottawa (195) and Saline (187.5) completed the top four.
Other all-state performances were turned in by:
- Matthew Adanin, Brunty, Nick Twigg and Blake Coy, who finished second in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:33.4 seconds.
- Senior Matthew Adanin was third in the 200-yard freestyle (1:40.96). Adanin was also second in the 100-yard freestyle in 45.25 - just .19 seconds out of first place. Adanin was sixth in the prelims and shaved 1.1 seconds off his time.
- The team of Coy, Twigg, Deniz Ozil and Adanin was third in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:08.39).
- The team of Coy, Brunty, Liam Russell and Twigg was sixth in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:27.44).
- Junior Liam Russell was seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke (59.15). Russell was also 16th in the 200 IM (2:01.51)
- Sophomore Deniz Ozil was eighth in the 500-yard freestyle in 4:46.11. He was also 10th in the 200-yard freestyle (1:43.75).
- Blake Coy was 10th in the 100-yard freestyle in 47.06 seconds.
- Junior Elijah Gray, 14th in diving (320.75)
- Sophomore Nick Twigg, 15th in the 100 butterfly (52.86)