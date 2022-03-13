SWIM & DIVE: Saline Takes 4th at State Meet, Joshua Brunty State Champ in Breaststroke

Saline High School senior Joshua Brunty won the state championship in the 100-yard breaststroke and helped the Hornets to a fourth-place finish at the MHSAA Boys Division 1 Swim and Dive held Saturday at the Holland Aquatics Center.

Brunty swam the 100-yard breaststroke in 55.85 seconds - more than a second faster than the second-fastest swimmer. Brunty was the fastest swimmer in the preliminary round, finishing in 56.22 seconds.

Brunty is the son of the Hornets' head coach Todd Brunty.

Pioneer won the D1 state championship with 365 points. Northville (267), Holland West Ottawa (195) and Saline (187.5) completed the top four.

Other all-state performances were turned in by: