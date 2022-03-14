Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

LINDA RENNER

Fort Wayne, IN

Booth 120 Clay

Having started crafting in 1981, LINDA RENNER started when a co-worker shared a recipe for clay using white bread and glue. She started “playing around with it and making little figurines for my friends as gifts.” It then progressed from salt dough ornaments and then to polymer clay. “What started as a fun hobby became a full-time profession in 1988,” states Linda. “I am blessed to have spent my life doing something I love,” she continues. Her best-sellers are fairies and fairy garden items but she also has a series of dated Christmas ornaments. “Customers enjoy decorating their tree each year, and reflect back on each ornament,” Linda states, “and now their grown children are continuing the tradition.” Linda loves doing shows here in Saline as “they draw a great crowd and offer the highest quality of art and crafts. They are by far my favorite.”