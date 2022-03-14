Your Saline weather forecast for Wednesday, Mar 16 - Sunday, Mar 20

Have you been thinking about spring weather? Maybe the power of positive thinking has paid off. Check out the forecast!

Weather outlook for Wednesday, Mar 16 - Sunday, Mar 20

Tuesday March 15

Overcast throughout the day.

High: 56° Low: 34° with a 21% chance of rain with 6 mph winds from the NE.

Wednesday March 16

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 66° Low: 44° with a 5% chance of rain with 6 mph winds from the S.

Thursday March 17

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 67° Low: 45° with a 6% chance of rain with 8 mph winds from the WSW.

Friday March 18

Rain throughout the day.

High: 56° Low: 34° with a 96% chance of rain with 10 mph winds from the E.

Saturday March 19

Possible light rain in the morning and afternoon.

High: 42° Low: 34° with a 76% chance of rain with 15 mph winds from the NW.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.