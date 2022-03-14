What to do in Saline - Wednesday, Mar 16 - Tuesday, Mar 22

Spring is in the air as the world reopens. Suddenly, our community calendar is filling up!

Here's what's going on in the next seven days!

...

17 events this week on our calendar: Wednesday, Mar 16 - Tuesday, Mar 22

LifeChoices Event - Tue Mar 15 10:00 am

The Kensington Hotel

LifeChoices is a unique membership program for adults age 50+ who wish to maximize their health and guarantee their financial future against unexpected healthcare costs while aging in the comfort of their own homes.LifeChoices is currently the only available membership program in Southeastern Michigan and one of the most established programs in the country, providing health, wellness, in-home care, and home maintenance services.LifeChoices is a tax-deductible, pre-paid medical expense available… [more details]

Varsity Blues Auditions March 14th and 15th - Tue Mar 15 6:00 pm

Varsity Blues

[more details]

Saline Schools Young 5s/Kindergarten Information Night - Wed Mar 16 6:00 pm

Saline Area Schools

Saline Area Schools will host an information program for parents of incoming Young 5s and kindergarten students.

The program takes place from 6-7:30 p.m., March 16. Register or ask questions at registration@salineschools.org. Open enrollment begins the week of March 14.

The program will be offered through a Zoom webinar. [more details]

Knights of Columbus Council #6674 - Lenten Fish Fry - Fri Mar 18 4:00 pm

St. Andrew Church

Fish Fry: Saline Knights of Columbus. Baked tilapia, beer-battered fried cod, salad, fries, beverages, homemade cheesy potatoes, broccoli salad, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and desserts. 4-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 910 Austin, Saline. $14 (seniors age 60 & over, $12; kids ages 6-12, $8; kids under 6, free). 355-8277. [more details]

Family Fun Night at Saline Rec Center - Fri Mar 18 6:00 pm

Saline Rec Center

[more details]

Steel City Rovers at Stony Lake Brewing Company - Fri Mar 18 8:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Company

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with an evening of live Celtic music. Tickets are $18. Visit stonylakebrewing.com for more info. [more details]

Saline Area Social Service Gift Basket Challenge - Sat Mar 19 8:00 am

Saline Area Social Service

Individuals and groups are encouraged to donate gift baskets to Saline Area Social Services. These will be on display at the Saline Craft Show on March 19th, and visitors can vote on the most creative basket. All proceeds benefit Saline Area Social Service. Call 734-401-4020, or visit salineshows.com for more info. [more details]

Spring Craft Show - Sat Mar 19 8:00 am

Saline Middle School

[more details]

Saline Area Social Service Juice Box Challenge - Sat Mar 19 8:00 am

Saline Area Social Service

Help Saline Area Social Service create a tower of juice boxes. Bring a case of juice boxes to the Saline Spring Craft Show (Saline Middle School cafeteria), and you will be entered to win four passes to the November craft show. [more details]

Saline Cooperative Preschool Open House - Sat Mar 19 10:00 am

Saline Cooperative Preschool

[more details]

March Reading Month at Liberty School - Sat Mar 19 10:00 am

[more details]

BRAG Ann Arbor Home, Garden and Lifestyle Show - Sat Mar 19 10:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

[more details]

Emagine Sensory Friendly Movie - Sat Mar 19 12:00 pm

Emagine Theater

Call 734-316-5500 for show times. [more details]

Mom and Son Race to the Rec - Sat Mar 19 2:00 pm

Saline Rec Center

[more details]

Prom Dress Sale - Sun Mar 20 11:00 am

Doubletree Hotel by Hilton

[more details]

Strings in Spring - Sun Mar 20 3:00 pm

Adrian Symphony Orchestra

The ASO combines the old and new in this program that celebrates the string instruments. Caroline Shaw brings an indie-rock vibe to our opening piece. George Walker’s stunning Lyric for Strings pays profound respect to lost loves, and Grieg’s suite of dances From Holberg’s Time livens up some old-fashioned forms with bouncy rhythms and lyric intimacy.

CLASSICAL CONVERSATIONS begins at 2 PM in the hall. FREE to all ticket holders.

To learn more about the concert, click this link! >> https:/… [more details]

SSTGC: March Meeting - Mon Mar 21 6:45 pm

Perennials for Pollinators - Laurie MedreaLocation TBDemail: stoneandthistlegardenclub@gmail.com for info [more details]

