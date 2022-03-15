Suspicious Fire Investigated in Pittsfield Township

The Pittsfield Township Fire Investigation Division is looking into a "suspicious" blaze that broke out early Monday evening at a commercial building at 704 Airport Blvd.

Pittsfield firefighters were dispatched to the blaze at 6:16 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flame coming from the second story of the building. Pittsfield firefighters were assisted by firefighters from Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Scio and Saline.

There were no injuries, according to Pittsfield Fire Chief Sean Gleason. The fire is under investigation as it has has been "deemed suspicious," Gleason said. Michigan State Police were expected to help the investigation Tuesday using a canine to identify whether accelerants were used.

Records show the building is home to Interfaith Center for Spiritual Growth, Flatout Bread, Quality First Sorting, Extang Corporation, Ann Arbor News, and Accio Energy. The 48,000 square-foot building was built in 1977 is owned by Airport Boulevard Associates.