Gregory Bazick to be Named Deputy Chief of Saline Police Department

In a press release issued Monday, the City of Saline announced the selection of Gregory Bazick as its new Deputy Chief of Police. Bazick retired from the Ann Arbor Police Department as Deputy Chief in 2016.

Saline City Council has not yet approved the hiring of Bazick and that issue is not currently listed on council's online agenda.

Residents are invited to attend a swearing-in ceremony for Chief Marlene Radzik and Deputy Chief Gregory Bazick at 6:30 p.m., April 4 in the city council chambers.

Below is the press release from the city.

The City of Saline invites area residents, business owners, and other community stakeholders to a reception & swearing-in ceremony for Police Chief Marlene Radzik, and the City’s soon to be appointed Deputy Police Chief, Gregory Bazick.

“Marlene and Greg are well experienced, seasoned, law enforcement professionals,” said Mayor Brian Marl. “I’m excited by the prospect of their leadership of our local Police Department – I am confident that they will accomplish great things.”

Chief Radzik added, “I am committed to building a partnership with our community and the people we serve, based on trust, open communication, and shared goals. As your Chief of Police, I embrace the opportunity to lead our police department, and be instrumental in providing excellent customer service for community members, business owners and individuals visiting our city.”

Chief Radzik has been an employee of the Saline Police Department (SPD) since August 2020. Prior to becoming Saline’s Deputy Police Chief, Chief Radzik served nearly 30 years in the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, retiring in 2018 as Commander of Police Services.

“Further, I am eager to have Greg Bazick join our department as your next Deputy Police Chief,” stated Chief Radzik. “He has extensive experience in executive leadership and a passion for serving others, both internally and externally. I am confident this partnership will lead us to remarkable things.”

Greg Bazick is currently the Director of Technology Services at the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety & Security. Prior to joining the University, Director Bazick served as Chief Deputy at the Washtenaw County Sherriff’s Office, and retired in 2016 as Deputy Police Chief for the City of Ann Arbor.

The official swearing-in, oath of office, and reception for the Chief & Deputy Chief will be held:

Monday April 4

6:30 p.m.

City Council Chambers

Saline City Hall

100 North Harris Street

Dessert, coffee, and punch will be served. All Saline community residents are welcome.

Additional questions can be direct to Sarah Massey, the City’s PR Generalist. Sarah can be reached at smassey@cityofsaline.org.