Saline Salutes: Monica VanOvermeer Chose Saline's Citizen of the Year

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce has released the winners of the Saline Salutes awards for 2022.

They are:

Monica VanOvermeer, owner of Jet's Pizza, Citizen of the Year

Tom Schroeder, Pastor at Christ Our King Lutheran Church, Lifetime Achievement

Jim Mangi, of Dementia-Friendly Saline, Visionary Award

Lt. Col. Sandra K. Wilson, President of the Vietnam Veterans of Michigan, Distinguished Veteran Award

Lt. Brandon Sears, Saline Area Fire Department, First Responder Award

Blake Coy, Saline High School senior, Youth of the Year Award

Nominations were gathered and judged by a panel of community leaders representing a cross-section of the Saline Area.

The awards will be presented during the 33rd Annual Saline Salutes program at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, April 14 at Lake Forest Golf Club. Tickets are $25 for adults, $40 for couples and $12 for students aged 6-18. Tables of six can be reserved for $180. Tickets include the cost of dinner.

Register for the event at www.salinechamber.org by April 8.

The event is sponsored by DTE, R&B Plastics Machinery, Jet's Pizza, Costco, Stevenson Enterprise, and True Community Credit Union.