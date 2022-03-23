3-23-2022 3:47pm
Saline Salutes: Monica VanOvermeer Chose Saline's Citizen of the Year
The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce has released the winners of the Saline Salutes awards for 2022.
They are:
- Monica VanOvermeer, owner of Jet's Pizza, Citizen of the Year
- Tom Schroeder, Pastor at Christ Our King Lutheran Church, Lifetime Achievement
- Jim Mangi, of Dementia-Friendly Saline, Visionary Award
- Lt. Col. Sandra K. Wilson, President of the Vietnam Veterans of Michigan, Distinguished Veteran Award
- Lt. Brandon Sears, Saline Area Fire Department, First Responder Award
- Blake Coy, Saline High School senior, Youth of the Year Award
Nominations were gathered and judged by a panel of community leaders representing a cross-section of the Saline Area.
The awards will be presented during the 33rd Annual Saline Salutes program at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, April 14 at Lake Forest Golf Club. Tickets are $25 for adults, $40 for couples and $12 for students aged 6-18. Tables of six can be reserved for $180. Tickets include the cost of dinner.
Register for the event at www.salinechamber.org by April 8.
The event is sponsored by DTE, R&B Plastics Machinery, Jet's Pizza, Costco, Stevenson Enterprise, and True Community Credit Union.