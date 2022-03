Saline junior Roman Lauriou, who electrified Hornet Stadium with athletic catches and dynamic runs, has received his second NCAA Division 1 offer.

Laurio has received an offer to play football at Army West Point.

The 6'1, 170-pound junior has also received an offer from Bowling Green State University.

Laurio caught 54 passes for 953 yards and seven touchdowns.