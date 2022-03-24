Visitation for Long-Time Saline Schools Leader Howard Hill

A public visitation will be held on Friday, April 1 from 4-7 p.m. at the Robison Bahnmiller Funeral Home in memory of long-time Saline Schools teacher and administrator, Howard Hill. Howard passed away on February 10th during his annual winter trip to Florida. Many pictures will be displayed. featuring Howard, throughout the last 95 years

His daughter Christine Hill and grandson Aaron Pohl will welcome guests. Memorials may be made to the Foundation for the Saline Area Schools or Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Saline.