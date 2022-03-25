What to do in Saline this weekend: Friday, Mar 25 - Sunday, Mar 27

Yes, lots of people are traveling for spring break. So if you're a homebody this weekend, make the best of it. Here are a few things to do around Saline this weekend!

...

5 things to do this weekend: Friday, Mar 25 - Sunday, Mar 27

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

Knights of Columbus Council #6674 - Lenten Fish Fry - Fri Mar 25 4:00 pm

Fish Fry: Saline Knights of Columbus. Baked tilapia, beer-battered fried cod, salad, fries, beverages, homemade cheesy potatoes, broccoli salad, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and desserts. 4-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 910 Austin, Saline. $14 (seniors age 60 & over, $12; kids ages 6-12, $8; kids under 6, free). 355-8277. [more details]

Kindergarten Round Up at Washtenaw Christian Academy - Fri Mar 25 6:00 pm

Washtenaw Christian Academy

Explore the program and meet the teachers. Friday, March 25 from 6-7pm.For more information, email: jcummings@washtenawchristian.org [more details]

Robotics Competition at Saline High School - Sat Mar 26 8:00 am

Saline High School

March 26-27. Free and open to the public. [more details]

Spring Craft Show - Sat Mar 26 9:00 am

[more details]

Acoustic Routes Concert at Stony Lake Brewing Compnay - Sat Mar 26 8:00 pm

Clarence Bucaro live at Stony Lake Brewing Company.www.stonylakebrewing.com734-316-7919 [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.