What to do in Saline this weekend: Friday, Mar 25 - Sunday, Mar 27
Yes, lots of people are traveling for spring break. So if you're a homebody this weekend, make the best of it. Here are a few things to do around Saline this weekend!
5 things to do this weekend: Friday, Mar 25 - Sunday, Mar 27
Knights of Columbus Council #6674 - Lenten Fish Fry - Fri Mar 25 4:00 pm
Fish Fry: Saline Knights of Columbus. Baked tilapia, beer-battered fried cod, salad, fries, beverages, homemade cheesy potatoes, broccoli salad, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and desserts. 4-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 910 Austin, Saline. $14 (seniors age 60 & over, $12; kids ages 6-12, $8; kids under 6, free). 355-8277. [more details]
Kindergarten Round Up at Washtenaw Christian Academy - Fri Mar 25 6:00 pm
Washtenaw Christian Academy
Explore the program and meet the teachers. Friday, March 25 from 6-7pm.For more information, email: jcummings@washtenawchristian.org [more details]
Robotics Competition at Saline High School - Sat Mar 26 8:00 am
Saline High School
March 26-27. Free and open to the public. [more details]
Spring Craft Show - Sat Mar 26 9:00 am
Acoustic Routes Concert at Stony Lake Brewing Compnay - Sat Mar 26 8:00 pm
Clarence Bucaro live at Stony Lake Brewing Company.www.stonylakebrewing.com734-316-7919 [more details]
