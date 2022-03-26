Saline On Social - March 25, 2022

Here's a look at what's happened on our social feed Friday, March 25, 2022.

The story of the day has to be about the kind and generous person who decided to buy lunch for a group of students from special education classes Saline Middle and Saline High School. They were dining at Dan's in downtown Saline and someone decided to pick up the entire check.

See a video of one happy student giving thanks at this link. (Videos in groups don't embed).

There's more good news in and around Saline.

The Saline softball team caught a softball game at the University of Michigan where longtime Saline softball coach and teacher Alicia Seegert threw out the first pitch. (Call us, next time! That would be a great photo!).

Seegert, a native of Manchester, was a softball star at Michigan and in 2006 was inducted to Michigan's Hall of Honor.

Here's what Miss Saline, Hailey Malinczak posted:

The Saline Schools Twitter account highlighted teacher David Reeves

Saline Area Schools Superintendent Steve Laatsch showcased this weekend's First Robotics contest - the inaugural home meet for the Saline Singularity high school robotics team.

Here's what the field looks like, courtesy of Saline Singularity's Twitter account.

Here's our interview with Travis Crigger, co-captain of Saline Singularity

Switching gears a bit, here's an older but timley Facebook post from the City of Saline about yard waste collection.

Here's the weekly shopping list if you'd like to help Saline Area Social Service stock the shelves of its pantry this week.

The Saline District Library, perhaps motivated by the thought of all those people traveling to a beach somewhere this week, posted about summer reading recommendations.