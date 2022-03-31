PRESS RELEASE: City of Saline Hosts Infrastructure Townhall April 22

(Press release from the City of Saline)

The City of Saline will be hosting an upcoming infrastructure town hall, focusing on the 2022 construction season, scheduled for Friday, April 22.

“I can scarcely believe that construction season is already upon us,” said Mayor Brian Marl. “The City of Saline has a litany of projects planned for the spring, summer and fall of 2022 – this year, we’ll definitely make our mark on infrastructure improvements.”

“Our team is placing a greater focus on educating impacted property owners about upcoming capital projects as part of our commitment to improved public engagement,” stated Saline City Manager, Colleen O’Toole. “In addition to this town hall, we will be rolling out dedicated webpages, and hosting project-specific events for larger projects this upcoming construction season.”

Mayor Pro-tem Dean Girbach, a member of the City’s Wastewater/Water Ad-hoc Committee added, “An emphasis on infrastructure and commitment by new staff and citizen advisors has brought about clear direction for making Saline’s water/waste handling reliability and enhancements a reality.”

Members of the City’s Wastewater/Water Ad-hoc Committee will be on present at the Town Hall to address citizens questions and concerns.

The upcoming “Infrastructure Town Hall” will be held on:

Friday, April 22

8 a.m.

Saline City Hall – Council Chambers

100 North Harris Street

The Town Hall will feature a formal presentation and PowerPoint. The event will be recorded and livestreamed, and questions will be entertained from the City’s Facebook page.

For those attending in-person, light refreshments will be served.

RVSP are not necessary. For questions or concerns, please direct inquiries to Sarah Massey, the City’s PR Generalist at smassey@cityofsaline.org.