4-01-2022 12:22am
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Apr 1 - Sunday, Apr 3
Here's your April fool's day weather. Wish we were joking - but at least it warms up Saturday and Sunday, as the rain returns.
...
Weekend weather: Friday, Apr 1 - Sunday, Apr 3
Friday April 1
Cloudy and cool in the morning, warming up a little as the day proceeds.
High: 41° Low: 32 with a 2 percent chance of precipitation and winds from the west at 12 mph.
Saturday April 2
Light rain in the evening and overnight.
High: 49° Low: 35° with a 72% chance of rain with 6 mph winds from the S.
Sunday April 3
Overcast throughout the day.
High: 50° Low: 35° with a 77% chance of rain with 9 mph winds from the NW.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.