Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Apr 1 - Sunday, Apr 3

Here's your April fool's day weather. Wish we were joking - but at least it warms up Saturday and Sunday, as the rain returns.

Weekend weather: Friday, Apr 1 - Sunday, Apr 3

Friday April 1

Cloudy and cool in the morning, warming up a little as the day proceeds.

High: 41° Low: 32 with a 2 percent chance of precipitation and winds from the west at 12 mph.

Saturday April 2

Light rain in the evening and overnight.

High: 49° Low: 35° with a 72% chance of rain with 6 mph winds from the S.

Sunday April 3

Overcast throughout the day.

High: 50° Low: 35° with a 77% chance of rain with 9 mph winds from the NW.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.