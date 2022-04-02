Emerson College Student Trevor Arico, of Saline, Earns NEWMAC Academic All-Conference Team Honors

BOSTON, MA -- Trevor Arico of Saline earned a spot on the New England Women and Men's Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) Men's Basketball Academic All-Conference team for 2021-22.

Arico is majoring in Communication Studies and is a member of the Class of 2024.

The Men's team made it to the NEWMAC finals, but lost to WPI with a score of 70-54.

The team received an at-large bid into the NCAA DIII Men's Basketball tournament. They lost in the first round on March 4 to UMASS-Dartmouth, with a score of 86-83, ending their season.

