Saline City Council Preview: Body Cams for Police, Umbrella Square, Police Chief and Deputy Chief Swearing In

Saline City Council meets Monday night at city hall. Here's what's on tap.

Work Meeting

At 5:30 p.m., council will meet to discuss the utility rate study first presented to council by Bakertilly Municipal Advisors in January.

Rates for water and sewer may rise 60 percent over the next five years. (LINK)

Open House/Swearing-In

The City of Saline invites people to attend an open house prior to the swearing-in of Police Chief Marlene Radzik and Deputy Chief Gregory Bazick. Radzik was the department's deputy chief before Chief Jerrod Hart resigned and council appointed her as chief. Bazick is beginning his new role. He previously served as Deputy Police Chief for the City of Ann Arbor.

The open house is at 6:30 p.m. Dessert, coffee, and punch will be served. All Saline community residents are welcome.

Radzik and Bazick will be sworn in by District 14A-3 Judge Anna Frushour when the regular council meeting begins at 7 p.m.

Main Street to Request Closure of South Ann Arbor Street for Umbrella Square

Saline Main Street, the downtown revitalization organization, is once again requesting the closure of South Ann Arbor Street to create a public space and more restaurant seating. Main Street wants to close the street from May 1 to Oct. 1, saying Umbrella Square is good for community and economic development, safety and walkability.

There are a few changes to the plan this year, including:

Restaurants will take over the sidewalks completely between Michigan Avenue and Leather Bucket Alley (west side) and Murphy's Crossing (east side). Instead, there will be a pedestrian walkway between the outdoor dining spaces.

Once again, road closure will be between Michigan Avenue and Excalibur barber shop.

Main Street is pledging more community gathering space for outdoor theater, music and games.

Fifth Corner and Main Street are collaborating for a Summer Camp in Umbrella Square and at the 109 Cultural Exchange.

More space for the Saline Farmers Market.

Body Worn Camera Purchase

Council will consider Chief Radzik's request to purchase body-worn cameras, tasers, software and storage space (for the video) for the Saline Police Department. The purchase price is $210,300.12.

The city's police currently do not use body-worn cameras. The in-car cameras are out of warranty.

With the new cameras, officers can manually start the cameras. Also, when an officer’s taser or handgun is unholstered, the action activates the officer’s body worn camera without the officer having to physically activate it.

Parking Lot Names to Change

Council will consider a name change for the downtown parking lots.

Parking Lot #1 to be renamed N. Ann Arbor Street Parking Lot

Parking Lot #2 to be renamed E. Henry Street Parking Lot

Parking Lot #3 to be renamed Water Tower All Day Parking Lot

Parking Lot #4 to be renamed W. Henry Street Parking Lot

Parking Lot #5 to be renamed McKay Street Parking Lot

Cassise Appointed

Interestingly, in the consent agenda, Mayor Marl is recommending the appointment of Brian Cassise as an alternate to the Zoning Board of Appeals and Tax Board of Review. Cassise has run for council several times.