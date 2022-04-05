Lorene Stegink Loved Washington State, Her Family and Friends, and Her Hummingbirds

Lorene F. Stegink passed away peacefully from complications of MS on Sunday March 20th with her family and friends by her side.

Lorene was born October 23, 1954 in Orange City, Iowa to C.J. and Frances Stegink (Kalsbeek). Following high school she attended St. Vincent’s School of Radiology in Sioux City, Iowa where she graduated with honors receiving the Pat Curry Award for Excellence. After receiving her Associates Degree she moved to Mount Vernon, Washington where she worked at United General Hospital in Sedro Woolley.

Lorene mastered every modality in the field of Radiology and became Manager of the Department. After her health declined she moved to Saline to be close to her family.

She is survived by her siblings…Linda, Robert (Alice) and Dorene (Kevin Randolph) Stegink. Also, her nieces and nephews…Anneke Warchuck, Lindsay Randolph, Nicholas Gilkey, C.J. and Paul Stegink. Lorene was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Dennis Morgan. She treasured her friendships with Rachel, Val, Whitney, and nieces Anneke and Lindsay who were like daughters and Kathy K., Kathy T., Mieke, Janyce, Terri, and cousin Anneke who were like sisters to Lorene.

Lorene’s family would like to thank Rene, Cheryl, Amanda, Mary, Deb, Destiny, Mariana, Lisa, Jasmine, Sharon, Tammy, Diana, Joey, Ethan, Jayson, Mark, Don, Matt, Pam and the many other staff members at the Evangelical Home in Saline for their loving care of Lorene. Also, Donnie, Danielle, Lydia, Jasmine, Windler, Christina, Gloria, Torra, Lisa, Paul, Larry, Ashton, Alvinia, Darius, Jabrea, Tiffany, Shonova, and Carter from Whitehall. We are also thankful for Carrie, Alyssa, Dorothy, Ron, Rene, Rachael and Robert and all those that cared for Lorene from Arbor Hospice this past year. We would like to acknowledge Steve, her Social Worker of over 15 years, the one constant person during her nursing home years; for his weekly visits with Lorene. In addition we would like to recognize the choir from the First Presbyterian Church in Saline for making the Christmas Season special for her, to Dorian who often sang for her and to Liz, Judy, Barbara and Joyce who were Lorene’s Stephen Ministers.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church of Saline, 143 E. Michigan Ave. #1552, Saline, MI 48176 for their Music Ministry or the MS Society of Michigan, 29777 Telegraph Rd, Southfield, MI 48034.

