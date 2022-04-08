What to do in Saline this weekend: Fiddlers Hometown Show, Fish Fry, Bag Sale and Much More

Here's our calendar for this weekend's activities in Saline. Have an event you want included in future features? Sign up and post to our calendar. It's free!

...

9 things to do this weekend: Friday, Apr 8 - Sunday, Apr 10

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

Knights of Columbus Council #6674 - Lenten Fish Fry - Fri Apr 8 4:00 pm

St. Andrew Church

Fish Fry: Saline Knights of Columbus. Baked tilapia, beer-battered fried cod, salad, fries, beverages, homemade cheesy potatoes, broccoli salad, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and desserts. 4-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 910 Austin, Saline. $14 (seniors age 60 & over, $12; kids ages 6-12, $8; kids under 6, free). 355-8277. [more details]

Fiber Expo at Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds - Sat Apr 9 9:00 am

Fiber Expo at Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds.Saturday, April 9th, 9am-5pmSunday, April 10th, 10am-4pm$4 admission for one day, $6 admission for two days.For more info, visit fiberexpo.com [more details]

SASC Bag and Jewelry Sale - Sat Apr 9 9:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Saturday, 9am-12pm.Visit salineseniors.org for more info, or call 734-429-9274. [more details]

Babysitter Class - Sat Apr 9 9:00 am

Liberty School

[more details]

SASC Bag & Jewelry Sale - Sat Apr 9 9:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Stop in for our spring Bag & Jewelry Sale. Find something new-to-you or a friend. All proceeds benefit programming at SASC.Saturday, April 99am-12pmWe are located behind Saline Middle School.For questions, call 734-429-9274. [more details]

Sensory Friendly Movies at Emagine Theater April 9 and April 23 - Sat Apr 9 12:00 pm

Check theater for times. [more details]

Sound Reflections: Sound Bath Meditation - Sat Apr 9 7:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

Affirmations are powerful tools for self growth, development, and focusing the mind. Pair that with an opportunity for reflection and you have a powerful experience. In this sound bath you will be wrapped in the affirmations of Louise Hay while being supported with the healing sounds of singing bowls, gongs, and more.

Please bring a mat and any additional supports you would like for your comfort (blankets, pillows, bolster, eye pillow, etc). A limited number of yoga blankets will be available… [more details]

Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic Hometown Show - Sat Apr 9 7:00 pm

Saline High School Auditorium

Come join the Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic for their Annual Hometown Show!

With Special Guests: Varsity Blues & Saline Middle School Fiddle Club

Purchase Tickets Online [more details]

Versiti Blood Drive - Sun Apr 10 9:00 am

St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church

You can help save three lives by donating. Sunday 9am-3pm. Register to donate at www.Versiti.org [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.