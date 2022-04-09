SOCCER: Saline Wins Home Opener, 2-1, over Okemos

Saline scored two goals in the game's first 15 minutes and held on to defeat Okemos, 2-1, in the home opener at Hornet Stadium Friday.

Saline improved to 1-0-1. The Hornets tied Walled Lake Northern on the road Tuesday.

Semiors Emily Hornberger and Paige Martin scored for the Hornets. Carly Reese stopped all but one shot behind a protective defense.

Coach Leigh Rumbold was pleased with the team's start.

"I thought the first 15 minutes we played really well. We showed good composure with the ball. We made penetrative runs," Rumbold said. "It was a good start with good finishes by Emily and Paige. After that, we got a little bit sloppy and lost our composure a little bit. We had good patches in the second half, but I feel we need to get a little bit better and put a good 40-minute period together in either half."

The game wasn't five minutes old when Hornberger opened the scoring.

Hornberger described the play.

"Paige had a really good run down the sideline, crossed it in, and I just hit in, first time. It felt great," Hornberger said.

About 10 minutes later, Martin struck. from 31 yards out with a shot over the goalie and into the corner of the cage.

"Jessie (Rein) found some space down the line and she played me in on my diagonal run and I was able to take a few touches and chip it over the goalie," Martin said.

About five minutes later, Okemos replied with a goal on a free-kick.

That was it for the scoring - although the Hornets did manage several chances, including two from freshman Sienna Snyder. The Okemos keeper prevented one goal with a diving save. Snyder just missed the corner on another poke.

In the second half, many of Saline's best chances came on corners played in by Abby Gray.

The Hornet defense locked down around their goalie and allowed perhaps one dangerous shot from a tough angle.

The Hornets were glad to win their home opener.

"It's great. It's our last first home game (for the seniors) that we're ever going to play here. It's really great to back out here under the lights," said co-captain Abby Gray.

Saline hosts Huron at 7 p.m., Tuesday.

