Emileen Palazzolo Steps Down as Saline Volleyball Coach

Emileen Palazzolo, who coached Saline's varsity volleyball team to the district championship last fall, has stepped down.

Palazzolo announced her resignation on Twitter. Palazzolo, who teaches sixth grade at Saline Middle School, and her husband Rocky, who teaches in Saline Schools and coaches the varsity wrestling team, are expecting a child.

Palazzolo is also taking leave of her teaching job.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/MrsPalazzolo6/status/1512425440278896643 -->

Palazzolo is the daughter of Joe Palka, the Saline football coach who is leaving the administrative ranks to become a physical education teacher in the district.

Palazzolo coached Saline volleyball for four years. She capped her days as Saline volleyball coach by defeating Bedford at Bedford in the district championship. The Hornets went on to defeat Livonia Churchill in the regional semifinal before falling to Northville in the regional championship.