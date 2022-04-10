Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Michigan

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

The United States as of Apr. 8 reached 984,858 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 80.3 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 65.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 45.1% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Michigan using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Apr. 7, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Saginaw County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (100,882 fully vaccinated)

--- 11.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 491 (936 total deaths)

--- 37.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,812 (49,181 total cases)

--- 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#49. Huron County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (16,722 fully vaccinated)

--- 9.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 468 (145 total deaths)

--- 30.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,845 (8,007 total cases)

--- 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#48. Oceana County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (14,312 fully vaccinated)

--- 9.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (89 total deaths)

--- 6.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,920 (6,331 total cases)

--- 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#47. Wayne County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (946,340 fully vaccinated)

--- 9.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 451 (7,895 total deaths)

--- 26.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,836 (399,476 total cases)

--- 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#46. Montmorency County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (5,068 fully vaccinated)

--- 9.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 504 (47 total deaths)

--- 40.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,396 (1,716 total cases)

--- 23.2% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#45. Muskegon County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (95,156 fully vaccinated)

--- 8.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 365 (633 total deaths)

--- 2.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,814 (39,598 total cases)

--- 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#44. Otsego County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (13,658 fully vaccinated)

--- 7.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (99 total deaths)

--- 12.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,754 (5,613 total cases)

--- 5.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#43. Schoolcraft County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (4,506 fully vaccinated)

--- 6.9% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (17 total deaths)

--- 41.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,621 (1,750 total cases)

--- 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#42. Iron County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (6,165 fully vaccinated)

--- 6.9% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 786 (87 total deaths)

--- 119.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,893 (2,644 total cases)

--- 0.3% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#41. Alpena County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (15,809 fully vaccinated)

--- 6.9% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 479 (136 total deaths)

--- 33.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,701 (5,596 total cases)

--- 17.8% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#40. Berrien County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (85,582 fully vaccinated)

--- 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 358 (549 total deaths)

--- 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,609 (34,682 total cases)

--- 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#39. Cheboygan County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (14,147 fully vaccinated)

--- 6.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 404 (102 total deaths)

--- 12.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,156 (4,589 total cases)

--- 24.2% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#38. Roscommon County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (13,468 fully vaccinated)

--- 6.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 470 (113 total deaths)

--- 31.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,206 (4,613 total cases)

--- 19.9% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#37. Iosco County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (14,114 fully vaccinated)

--- 6.0% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 561 (141 total deaths)

--- 56.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,099 (4,799 total cases)

--- 20.3% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#36. Monroe County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (85,296 fully vaccinated)

--- 5.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (471 total deaths)

--- 12.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,227 (37,967 total cases)

--- 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#35. Menominee County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (12,928 fully vaccinated)

--- 5.0% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (70 total deaths)

--- 14.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,680 (5,622 total cases)

--- 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#34. Macomb County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (496,174 fully vaccinated)

--- 5.0% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 450 (3,936 total deaths)

--- 25.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,257 (229,482 total cases)

--- 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#33. Eaton County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (62,804 fully vaccinated)

--- 4.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (397 total deaths)

--- 0.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,275 (26,768 total cases)

--- 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#32. Ingham County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (166,734 fully vaccinated)

--- 4.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (760 total deaths)

--- 27.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,878 (63,972 total cases)

--- 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#31. Van Buren County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (43,234 fully vaccinated)

--- 4.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (266 total deaths)

--- 2.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,480 (17,012 total cases)

--- 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#30. Bay County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (58,974 fully vaccinated)

--- 4.3% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 560 (577 total deaths)

--- 56.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,175 (26,993 total cases)

--- 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#29. Clinton County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (45,665 fully vaccinated)

--- 4.0% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (209 total deaths)

--- 26.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,670 (21,228 total cases)

--- 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#28. Ottawa County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (167,632 fully vaccinated)

--- 4.0% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (786 total deaths)

--- 24.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,604 (74,720 total cases)

--- 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#27. Antrim County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (13,507 fully vaccinated)

--- 3.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (64 total deaths)

--- 23.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,462 (4,306 total cases)

--- 23.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#26. Keweenaw County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (1,230 fully vaccinated)

--- 2.8% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 614 (13 total deaths)

--- 71.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,244 (513 total cases)

--- 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#25. Alcona County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (6,046 fully vaccinated)

--- 2.8% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 682 (71 total deaths)

--- 90.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,579 (1,725 total cases)

--- 30.8% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#24. Midland County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (48,991 fully vaccinated)

--- 1.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (223 total deaths)

--- 25.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,874 (19,021 total cases)

--- 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#23. Presque Isle County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (7,519 fully vaccinated)

--- 0.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 461 (58 total deaths)

--- 28.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,375 (2,062 total cases)

--- 31.7% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#22. Manistee County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (14,677 fully vaccinated)

--- 0.0% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 354 (87 total deaths)

--- 1.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,034 (3,692 total cases)

--- 37.3% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#21. Livingston County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.0% (115,270 fully vaccinated)

--- 0.3% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (441 total deaths)

--- 35.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,979 (46,038 total cases)

--- 0.1% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#20. Mason County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (17,619 fully vaccinated)

--- 1.2% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (91 total deaths)

--- 12.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,113 (6,736 total cases)

--- 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#19. Baraga County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (4,987 fully vaccinated)

--- 1.7% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 646 (53 total deaths)

--- 80.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,839 (2,039 total cases)

--- 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#18. Kent County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (401,891 fully vaccinated)

--- 2.3% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (1,517 total deaths)

--- 35.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,330 (166,405 total cases)

--- 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#17. Kalamazoo County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.3% (162,409 fully vaccinated)

--- 2.5% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (670 total deaths)

--- 29.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,296 (59,098 total cases)

--- 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#16. Delta County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.4% (21,986 fully vaccinated)

--- 2.7% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 439 (157 total deaths)

--- 22.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,725 (9,921 total cases)

--- 15.7% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#15. Alger County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.2% (5,666 fully vaccinated)

--- 4.0% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 143 (13 total deaths)

--- 60.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,830 (1,715 total cases)

--- 21.4% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#14. Benzie County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.8% (11,153 fully vaccinated)

--- 5.0% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (65 total deaths)

--- 2.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,273 (3,424 total cases)

--- 19.6% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#13. Gogebic County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (8,828 fully vaccinated)

--- 5.7% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 494 (69 total deaths)

--- 38.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,277 (3,253 total cases)

--- 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#12. Charlevoix County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (16,714 fully vaccinated)

--- 6.9% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (60 total deaths)

--- 35.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,728 (4,896 total cases)

--- 21.8% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#11. Marquette County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (42,633 fully vaccinated)

--- 6.9% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (127 total deaths)

--- 46.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,426 (14,958 total cases)

--- 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#10. Lake County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (7,580 fully vaccinated)

--- 7.0% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (37 total deaths)

--- 12.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,523 (1,840 total cases)

--- 35.2% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#9. Dickinson County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.1% (16,674 fully vaccinated)

--- 10.5% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 428 (108 total deaths)

--- 19.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,169 (7,362 total cases)

--- 21.7% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#8. Oakland County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.2% (832,245 fully vaccinated)

--- 10.7% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (3,814 total deaths)

--- 15.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,772 (286,376 total cases)

--- 5.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#7. Grand Traverse County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.2% (62,510 fully vaccinated)

--- 12.4% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (230 total deaths)

--- 31.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,510 (17,231 total cases)

--- 22.8% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#6. Ontonagon County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.8% (3,938 fully vaccinated)

--- 15.1% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 664 (38 total deaths)

--- 85.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,185 (983 total cases)

--- 28.3% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#5. Chippewa County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.6% (25,995 fully vaccinated)

--- 16.4% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (104 total deaths)

--- 22.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,734 (8,491 total cases)

--- 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#4. Washtenaw County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.9% (260,541 fully vaccinated)

--- 18.6% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 138 (506 total deaths)

--- 61.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,499 (75,356 total cases)

--- 14.5% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#3. Emmet County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.3% (24,145 fully vaccinated)

--- 20.9% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (85 total deaths)

--- 29.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,030 (6,359 total cases)

--- 20.6% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#2. Mackinac County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.7% (8,068 fully vaccinated)

--- 24.9% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (30 total deaths)

--- 22.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,280 (2,406 total cases)

--- 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#1. Leelanau County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.8% (17,791 fully vaccinated)

--- 36.8% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 244 (53 total deaths)

--- 31.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,456 (3,581 total cases)

--- 31.3% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

This article was originally published by Stacker and was re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.