Foundation for Saline Area Schools Hosts Fundraising Event at Emagine April 28

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools will host a fundraiser at Emagine Theatre on Thursday, April 28. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with hors d'oeuvres catered by Knight’s Southside Market and entertainment provided by the Saline Fiddlers.

An online auction will begin April 21 and bidding is open to all. A live auction will be held on the night of the event with auctioneer David Helmer. Popcorn, pop and a movie will be featured starting around 8 p.m.

The event is co-sponsored by FSAS Platinum sponsors: SBK Orthodontics, Kelly Orthodontics, True Community Credit Union, The Dooley Family, Walcott Dental, Emagine, Promanas, Mac’s Acadian Seafood Shack, NewFoundry, and Qualutions.

For more information, please visit www.supportfsas.org. Get tickets by clicking here.