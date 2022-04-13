BASEBALL: Saline Defeats Huron in Extra Innings Again

It once again took extra innings for Saline and Huron to determine a winner.

The Hornets and River Rats recommenced their three-game series Tuesday, completing a game which the Hornets led, 2-1, after an inning of play when it was suspended due to darkness Monday.

Once again, the Hornets scored the winning run on a wild pitch.

This time, Kriss Sydlowski tripled to start the bottom of the eighth. Just like Monday's home opener, the River Rats elected to intentionally walk the next two batters to load the bases. And once again - the Hornets won the game on a wild pitch. This time, Sydlowski cross the plate.

Bryce Ronewicz was the winning pitcher. He pitched a scoreless eighth inning, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one.

Sam Miller, who scored the winning run Monday, pitched six innings Tuesday, giving up four runs on three hits and four walks. He struck out nine. Aiden Carlson pitched the first inning Monday, giving up one run on two walks while striking out two.

Sydlowski had two of Saline's six hits. He went 2-for-4 with one run scored and one RBI. Cade Tousa, Braden LaRusso, Bobby Butler and Guiseppe Gottfried each had one hit. Tousa scored two runs.

LaRusso swiped two bases. Tousa and Sam Kreuzer each stole one.

Saline and Huron complete their three-game set at Huron Wednesday. The game begins at 4:30 p.m.

Saline improved to 2-2 overall and 2-0 in the SEC Red.