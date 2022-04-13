Saline Community Fair Seeks Sponsors for 2022 Event

The Saline Community Fair is seeking sponsors for its 2022 event.

This year's fair is set for Aug. 31-Sept. 4. The theme for this year's event is "Hog Wild."

To learn more about sponsoring the Saline Community Fair email Denise Blumenauer at salinefairsponsorship@gmail.com or call Cindy Radak at t 734-429-0668.

The Saline Community Fair is a 501C3 organization, therefore, any donations are tax-deductible.

To take full advantage of your sponsorship and appear on all printed materials, secure your sponsorship by May 1.