Track: Warren, Miklosovic and Rogan Lead Saline in SEC Red Victories

Alena Miklosovic, Nicole Warren and Mia Rogan each won two events to help Saline to victories over Dexter and Skyline in an SEC Red meet Tuesday at Saline High School.

Miklosovic won both hurdles events, Warren won the 100-meter dash and long jump, and Rogan won the 200-meter dash and 400-meter dash.

Saline defeated Skyline, 120.5-16.5, and Dexter, 91-46.

Nicole Warren ran the 100-meter dash in 13.1 seconds to win the event as Saline won the top 4 places. Jacquelyn Kolano (13.32) was second, Evalyn Ledy (13.54) was third and Ava Schmidt (13.54) was fourth.

In the 200-meter dash, Rogan won in 27.7 seconds. Kolano (27.89 seconds was third, Jordan Wickham (28.62) was fourth and Ledy (28.82) was fifth.

Rogan won the 400-meter dash in 59.67 seconds. Madison Wood (1:04.55) was third, Cara Conley (1:05.46) was fourth and Grace Oberski (1:06.34) was fifth.

Claire Endres won the 1600 meters in 5:28.19, leading a 1-2-3 Saline finish. Elaina Alig was second in 5:32.28 and Lydia Alig was third in 5:32.97.

Madison Stern won the 3200 meters in 11:36.9 - more than a minute faster than anyone else in the race.

Tenley Schrzan was second in the 100 hurdles.

Alena Miklosovic won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.88 seconds. Tenley Schrzan was second in 18.84 seconds. Karis Schreck was fourth in 20.62 seconds.

Miklosovic and Schrzan also went 1-2 in the 300-meter hurdles. Miklosovic finished in 52.8 and Schrzan in 54.15.

In the relays, Saline won the 4x100 in 52.42, the 4x200 in 1:52.79 and the 4x800 in 10:00.32.

Warren's second victory came in the long jump. She leaped 16-05 to win by nearly two feet. Nina Miller (14-07.5) was third, Emma Grill (14-06.25) was fourth and Abigail Harrison (14-04) was fifth.

Tess Sanderson won the high jump, clearing 4'10. Schrzan was fourth in 4-06.

Jacqueline Kolano won the pole vault, clearing 10 feet.

Aubrey Stager was the fastest Hornet in the 800, finishing third in 2:29.11. Wood (2:31.75) was fourth and Rogan (2:31.87) was fifth.

In the discus, Stefanie Harris threw 79-04 to finish third. Carmen Lauchu was fourth in 79-02. Harris (26-04) was third in the shot put. Grill (25'09.75) was fourth.