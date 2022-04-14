LACROSSE: Comeback falls Short as Saline Loses to Lansing Catholic, 11-10

Saline started strong and finished strong - but a mid-game drought proved too tough to overcome as the Hornets lost to Lansing Catholic, 11-10, in an exciting varsity girls' lacrosse game Wednesday.

Saline built a 6-2 lead midway through the first half. But the Cougars went on a ridiculous run, scoring six goals in fewer than eight minutes late in the first half and early in the second half.

The Hornets bent but didn't break, and they stayed within reaching distance. Saline was down 10-7 with a little more than 15 minutes to play in the second half when Erin Melcher ignited the comeback with a goal on a penalty shot.

Erin Melcher fights through traffic.

The goal seemed to energize Saline, which held the Cougars off the scoreboard for nearly 20 minutes.

Vivian Davis scores for Saline

With 8:58 to play, Vivian Davis scored on a penalty shot to get the Hornets within a goal at 10-9.

Less than a minute later, Melcher tied the game at 10 with a bounce shot on another penalty shot.

It was Melcher's ninth goal of the contest.

Saline had several chances to take the lead. The Cougars goalie robbed Melcher from five yards out with 3:42 to play.

The Cougars scored the go-ahead goal with 2:46 to play. Saline managed one more attack but lost possession deep in Cougar territory and Lansing Catholic spent the rest of the game playing keep-away.

Saline fell to 2-2-1 overall.

Melcher said she thought her team started well in terms of team play and handling pressure on defense. During the mid-game dry spell, the Hornets stopped winning the battles for ground balls, Melcher said.

"But we battled to the end," she said.

Melcher and her fellow seniors are continuing to work with their young team (there are six freshman and five seniors on varsity) as they shoot for the goal.

"We want to win the SEC," Melcher said.

